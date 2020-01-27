Broncos’ Gotsis teams up with local youth to help fundraising efforts for Australia wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Australian-born Adam Gotsis continues to do his part to help with recovery efforts in his home country in wake of the massive fires.

On Monday, he teamed up with a couple of fifth graders at Wilder Elementary School in Arapahoe County to make another play at helping the billions of animals that are being affected in Australia.

After watching some YouTube videos of misplaced koalas going to people in search of water, students Elyna Rapp and Emilie Varnell decided they wanted to help.

On Monday, they launched a school-wide coin drive to raise funds. Whatever the school raises, the Denver Zoo will match. In addition, Gotsis made a pledge Monday that he will also match whatever funds the students raise.

Gotsis, who also is raising funds through his own initiative at "Green and Gold Unite" marveled at the generosity of the two students.

“You know, for these young kids to have so much heart and passion and to see them actually put this fundraising effort into motion is truly amazing. I’m so impressed and honored that they would do that for my country," he said.

Of course, the two girls were honored to have the extra star power there to back them up.

“It’s just super cool to have him (Gotsis) here," said Varnell.

“I just never thought a Denver Bronco would ever come to my school for something like this. It’s awesome," said Rapp.