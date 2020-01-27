Breed Bans and the Move to Remove the Pit Bull Ban in Denver and Aurora

Posted 1:35 pm, January 27, 2020, by
Data pix.

In this week's Animal House segment, Dr. Kevin Fitgerald discuss the breed bans and the move to remove the pit bull ban in Denver.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.