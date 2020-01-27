In this week's Animal House segment, Dr. Kevin Fitgerald discuss the breed bans and the move to remove the pit bull ban in Denver.AlertMe
Breed Bans and the Move to Remove the Pit Bull Ban in Denver and Aurora
-
Proposal to lift pit bull ban in Denver clears first hurdle
-
Denver councilman proposes ending decades-long pit bull ban
-
Denver city council member wants to allow pit bulls in Denver with special license
-
Woman who lost grandson in pit bull attack speaks out against proposal to end Denver ban
-
Federal proposal would let airlines block emotional support animals from flying
-
-
Pit bull rescued from dog fighting ring joins North Carolina sheriff’s office as K-9
-
MLB removes marijuana from list of banned substances for minor league players
-
Breckenridge woman lobbies to ban sale of puppy mill animals
-
Thor the Bulldog takes home top prize at the National Dog Show
-
Urban camping ban struck down as unconstitutional by Denver County Court judge
-
-
Denver police to resume enforcing urban camping ban, city attorney’s office says
-
Denver police suspend enforcement of unauthorized camping ordinance
-
Following judge’s ruling, Denver councilwoman wants to repeal camping ban