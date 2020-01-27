Boy arrested in connection to September shooting death of 17-year-old in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER — A boy has been arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder for the death of 17-year-old Diego Marquez.

Marquez was shot and killed around 1 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2019 near Green Valley West Ranch Park.

The Denver Police Department made the arrest following a tip to FOX31 and Channel 2 partners Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Earlier this month, the reward for information about Marquez’s death was increased to $10,000. 

The name and age of the boy who was arrested were not released. Police only identified him as a juvenile male.

