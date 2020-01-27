× 2 inmates captured in Huerfano County after escaping Custer County Jail, locking deputy in cell

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.– The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says that two inmates who escaped from the Custer County Jail after locking a detention deputy in a cell two weeks ago have both been captured.

On Sunday night, the sheriff’s office said they received a tip that Bryan Webb was staying at a home in Walsenburg. Huerfano County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and arrested Webb without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Webb was being held on drug charges, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and assault on a peace officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, the inmates overpowered the detention deputy before locking her in the cell. They stole her radio and jail keys.

While escaping, the inmates found the keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan and left in it.

The sheriff’s office said that 39-year-old Jerry Williams of La Junta was arrested last Monday at 11 a.m. in Walsenburg after several tips lead deputies to a home. Williams was initially barricaded and refused to come out. After a short time, deputies used pepper spray and were able to take Williams into custody.

The sheriff’s office says Williams was being held on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, illegal possession of a handgun and domestic violence.