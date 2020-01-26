Snow showers, cooler temperatures move in Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After high temperatures in the mid 50s on both Saturday and Sunday, big weather changes are heading towards the Front Range. Temperatures will drop to the 40s on Monday with a chance of rain/snow mixed showers.

Early Monday morning will start out dry but shower chances will increase by late morning and into the afternoon. Conditions will dry out by Monday evening.

Showers will be very hit and miss on the lower elevations. Some spots might miss out on precipitation completely while others might see it but will not see any accumulation. Most of Metro Denver and the Front Range will not see accumulation although some spots under heavier showers could see up to a half of an inch.

Higher amounts up to an inch are possible south of Denver in the Pikes Peak Region and across I-70 on the eastern plains. The mountains are expected to pick up 1 to 5 inches of fresh snow.

Tuesday will be dry across the state before another round of snow moves in on Wednesday. Once again, it doesn't look like Denver will see big accumulations.

Drier weather moves in to end the work week with warm temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

