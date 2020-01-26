× Mayor Hancock to host community call on youth violence

DENVER – In response to recent violence against youth, Mayor Michael Hancock will have a Youth Gun Violence Community Call.

The call is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and is a chance for community members to hear Denver’s efforts to help reduce youth gun violence.

The call will include the mayor and other city officials, and they will discuss existing programs aimed at “prevention, intervention and suppression of youth gun violence.”

According to a news release, the call is “meant to create a unified community-wide effort to stop the violence and better support our youth.”

To join the call, you can RSVP here and call 1-302-202-1106 with code 960157