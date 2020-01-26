Sen. Charles Schumer said the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an official public health emergency should an infectious outbreak of coronavirus happen in the United States.AlertMe
Latest On Efforts To Block Coronavirus Outbreak In U.S.
CDC expected to announce first US case of Wuhan coronavirus
Patient tests negative for coronavirus at St. Anthony Hospital
Man diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle is being treated largely by a robot
US arranging charter flight to evacuate American diplomats and citizens out of China amid coronavirus outbreak, official says
CDC requiring screenings at 5 major US airports due to coronavirus
Chinese city stops outbound flights, trains to fight virus
Denver Health says it is prepared if the new coronavirus is detected in Colorado
CAN: Coronavirus – patient in negative pressure room
Organizers cancel local Chinese New Year event over coronavirus risk
CDC confirms second U.S. Wuhan coronavirus case in Chicago
The CDC is urging consumers to discard their salad kits after people were sickened with E. coli
Mesa County schools to reopen this week after suspected norovirus outbreak
E. coli outbreak reported in romaine lettuce harvested from Salinas, California, CDC and FDA say