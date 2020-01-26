× Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash, per media reports

According to TMZ, legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The helicopter crash happened Sunday morning, the LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed five people died in the helicopter crash.

According to authorities, there were first reports of a downed aircraft near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen St.

Per our newspartners, KTLA, witnesses reported seeing the plane going down quickly and then slamming into the ground, Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda said.

Flames that erupted in the crash have been extinguished, authorities said about 10:30 a.m.

“I heard the plane splutter and then a boom,” L.A. Times reporter Richard Winton tweeted earlier, saying conditions were foggy in the area.