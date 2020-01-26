Family calls for change after murder on pedestrian bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A family is calling for action after their loved one was shot and killed on a pedestrian bridge in south Denver.

Luis Nieves was killed right before 9 pm on January 10th. Police are still searching for the suspect responsible for his death.

For an hour on Sunday, family and friends took a break in their search for his killer to focus on celebrating Nieves’ life.

“Louie was not only my big brother, but he was one of my biggest inspirations,” Destiny Aguilera, the victim’s sister, said between tears.

“It’s tragic, it’s like you are living in a nightmare every day,” Michelle McCurry, the victim’s cousin said.

Stories about Nieves’ silly faces, unforgettable smile and mustache quickly turned into tearful moments with long embraces and calls for justice.

“Someone like him, I don’t want to just become a statistic, I want a change for him,” co-worker Connor Field said.

“If I can’t help my cousin’s situation, I would like to help others,” McCurry said, adding “The city needs to do a better job. I want more lighting on that bridge.

McCurry says the lights leading up to the pedestrian bridge where Nieves was killed are not enough.

“It doesn’t illuminate anyone’s face,” she said.

Additionally, McCurry says the one surveillance camera on one side of the bridge walkway did not deter the crime killing Nieves, nor did it do enough to catch his killer in the two weeks since his passing.

“There are people reaching out to me that live nearby telling me that drug dealers are using this as a meeting point, it doesn’t make sense,” McCurry said, adding “We’re not doing this for any other reason than trying to help others.”

FOX31 reached out to the city to ask if additional cameras and different lighting could be a possibility. We are waiting for a response at this hour.

Any person with information on this murder is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

A picture of a person of interest in this case and an example of the type of car the suspect may be associated with is shown below. The person of interest is a male, and was seen in the area around the time of the incident.