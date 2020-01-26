× Another quiet day before snow, rain moves in on Monday

Temperatures as we end our weekend will stay above average, reaching into the upper 50s across the Front Range. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds and light wind to end the weekend.

We’ll be tracking two systems impacting Colorado this week. The first arrives on Monday, bringing in the chance for some rain and snow showers for those living across Eastern Colorado. Temperatures will remain in the 40s to kick off the week. Precip looks to start during the end of the morning drive in the metro and northern front range, shifting towards the plains by lunchtime. Expect a mix of rain and snow showers to continue through the evening, tapering off overnight. Totals look to stay under 1-2″ for the Front Range, with some areas not picking up any accumulation.

Tuesday will be a dry day as sunshine returns to the region. Highs will also jump back into the lower 50s.

The second system we will be tracking arrives on Wednesday. Similar to Monday, temperatures will start above freezing, with highs in the low 40s. This means precipitation will likely start as a rain and snow mix during the midday and afternoon hours. Minor accumulation looks possible across the Front Range for some by Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

We’ll dry back out heading into Thursday and Friday as temperatures return to the 40s.

Meanwhile in the high country, Sunday looks to be the only dry and mild day for the next week. Highs today will hit the 30s and 40s under a mixture of sun and clouds. After today, snow showers will be possible each and every afternoon through Friday. Highs will stay in the 20s and 30s through the next six days.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

