Adult male dies after snowmobile crash

January 26, 2020

PITKIN COUNTY – A snowmobiler died Saturday night after an accident in Pitkin County.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a call about a crash came in just before 7:30 about a serious injury crash in the Midnight Mine Road area. When authorities arrived, the adult male was deceased.

The snowmobiler was found about three miles from Castle Creek Road. Two Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol members and members of Mountain Rescue Aspen were on scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the adult male was with another snowmobiler and that person stayed and talked with authorities.

The adult male is not being identified at this time.

