Westminster police warn residents about scam phone calls

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster police say that several residents notified the department Saturday that someone has been calling and posing as a member of the Westminster Police Department and asking for personal information and money.

The number that the scammers are calling off of is 303-658-4300 and are using the names Sgt. Brandon Garcia or Capt. Steve Smithers, who are not individuals employed by the city.

Police say the scammers will say you missed a court date and will say they will connect you with a national database to make payment on a warrant.

When you are transferred, they will ask for your name, date of birth and social security number. Do not provide your information to these individuals.

Call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360 if you have any questions about the legitimacy of a phone call that you receive.