Warm Sunday before chance of snow arrives in Denver

It was a great day to spend time outside on the Front Range with high temperatures in the low 50s and sunny skies. Sunday will be another mild day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, partly cloudy skies, and dry conditions.

Denver's mild and dry weather pattern will come to an end on Monday. A storm system will move across Colorado's mountains early on Monday eventually reaching the Front Range by the afternoon. The showers will be more of a rain snow mix in the lower elevations with little to no accumulation expected. Some areas under heavier showers could see up to a half of an inch on cooler surfaces but it overall isn't expected to make a big road impact. The mountains will see 1 to 4 inches of snow. The snow will move out by Monday evening.

Tuesday will be dry and sunny with another weak storm system moving in on Wednesday. This storm once again doesn't look promising for big totals in Denver.

The end of the week will be dry and seasonal in Denver with another warm and dry weekend ahead.

