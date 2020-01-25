Report says Colorado hospital profits on the rise while patient costs continue to go up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new report finds hospitals continue to increase prices for Coloradans with private insurance.

The findings from the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera said patient costs are going up, while hospitals pocket more profits per patient.

The report found Coloradans face some of the highest health care costs in the U.S., despite living in one of the nation's healthiest states.

Lt. Governor Primavera said the state has focused on lowering health care costs, but says the report shows those savings aren't being passed onto patients.

The report said hospitals are benefiting as more Coloradans have health insurance, reducing money lost covering uninsured patients.

The report also said hospitals are receiving more money for patients covered under Medicaid.

Additionally, the study found Colorado hospital profits from $538 in 2009 to $1,518 in 2018.

Despite these developments, the report said patients are not benefiting and enjoying lower health care costs.

Click here to read the full report.