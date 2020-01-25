× Organizers cancel local Chinese New Year event over coronavirus risk

DENVER — A Chinese New Year event planned for Saturday has been canceled because of concerns over the new coronavirus infections, an organizer said Saturday morning.

The Denver Chinese School had organized a production to celebrate the holiday.

“Our decision is based on the increasing risk of coronavirus infection in the U.S. recently,” Denver Chinese School representative Sue Wang said in an email announcing the cancellation. “This has been an extremely difficult decision as hundreds of performers and volunteers have been working diligently in the past few months for this event. But the health and safety of our beloved guests, attendees, and crew have the highest priority to us. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and your family and will continue this festivity in the future.”

The event was to feature food, cultural displays, art and entertainment with music, dancing and costumes.