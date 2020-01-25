× Denver staying dry, above average through the weekend

Our stretch of dry and above average temperatures will continue across the Denver metro as we head into the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday will soar into the mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds. In the mountains, a few scattered snow showers will be possible, but any accumulation looks to stay under 2-3″.

Sunday will remain quiet across the entire state, as temperatures hit the mid-50s across the Front Range. Expect highs to stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the mountains.

We’ll be tracking two weather systems that will move through the state throughout the upcoming work week. The first will arrive on Monday, bringing a high chance of some mountain snow. As of right now, we have a 30% chance for some of those snow showers to move east off the mountains and impact the Denver metro and eastern plains. Temps will make it into the 40s before the moisture arrives, so more of a rain and snow mix is expected Monday midday and afternoon. Showers will clear out by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a quiet and dry day. Highs will return to the 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Mountain snow showers will continue through the day.

The second system looks to move through on Wednesday. Similar to Monday, temps in the metro and plains will make it into the low 40s, so expect a mix of rain and snow to start. At this time, minor accumulation looks possible, but not likely for everyone across eastern Colorado.

While Denver and those living east dry out by Thursday and Friday, the chance of mountain snow showers will continue through Friday. Highs will range from the 20-30s in the mountains to end the week, while the Front Range returns to the upper 40s by Thursday and Friday.

