Colorado man gets 9 years for plot to kill district attorney

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado resident and suspected prison gang member accused of plotting to kill a district attorney has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The Greeley Tribune reported that 32-year-old Billie Allen pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of attempt to influence a public servant, which carries up to 12 years imprisonment.

Prosecutors say he was originally charged with solicitation of first-degree murder after deliberation, which carries up to 24 years in prison. Authorities say the suspected 211 Crew member plotted to kill Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke.

Allen’s lawyer argued for a prison sentence of four years saying her client was sorry.