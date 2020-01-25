CDC requiring screenings at 5 major US airports due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Colorado health officials are waiting on test results to determine if there is a case of novel coronavirus in Lakewood. An adult patient is in isolation at St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution, recommended by the CDC a hospital spokeswoman says.

Two cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed in the U.S. More than 800 cases have been confirmed in China, where the virus is believed to have began.

The CDC is now requiring public health entry screenings at five major U.S. airports with direct flights to Wuhan, China, including: Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), New York City (JFK) and San Francisco (SFO).

DIA is not on the list; an airport official says they are working closely with the CDPHE and are monitoring the virus.

"Be a smart traveler, take precautions to keep your body healthy wherever you go," Travel agent Heather Travis of Globe Getaways in Denver said.

The virus is believed to spread through person to person contact, though the CDC notes there is still more to learn about transmission.

When flying, Travis suggests wiping off table trays and opting for window seats, when possible.

"[Trays] are actually a big magnet for germs, keeping your hands off those or bringing wipes might be a smart way," Travis said. "People who sit in the aisle seats are exposed to more germs or viruses than those in window seats."

Travis also encourages concerned travelers to sign up for the U.S. government's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, known as STEP.

"They government can tell if them if there are any outbreaks or issues in that area," Travis said.