Adams County Sheriff's Office: Suspect in homicide investigation arrested and charged

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection to the death of an adult female who was killed in late December.

Deputies responded to an apartment at 8770 Galen Ct. on Dec. 26 on a report of a deceased female.

An adult female victim was located with an apparent gunshot wound.

While investigating the incident, ACSO developed a person of interest.

On Jan. 23, members of the ACSO Special Crimes Attack Team located 31-year-old Mario Raymond Sanchez of Brighton and took him into custody.

Upon searching the residence where he was located, ACSO discovered a 9mm handgun as well as other evidence.

Sanchez has been charged with first degree murder and possession of a weapon by previous offender.