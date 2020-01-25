Adams County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in homicide investigation arrested and charged

Posted 3:39 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 03:40PM, January 25, 2020

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection to the death of an adult female who was killed in late December.

Deputies responded to an apartment at 8770 Galen Ct. on Dec. 26 on a report of a deceased female.

An adult female victim was located with an apparent gunshot wound.

While investigating the incident, ACSO developed a person of interest.

On Jan. 23, members of the ACSO Special Crimes Attack Team located 31-year-old Mario Raymond Sanchez of Brighton and took him into custody.

Upon searching the residence where he was located, ACSO discovered a 9mm handgun as well as other evidence.

Sanchez has been charged with first degree murder and possession of a weapon by previous offender.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.