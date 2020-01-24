× Woman killed in Denver domestic violence-related homicide

DENVER– Denver police say a woman is dead following a domestic violence-related incident late Thursday night.

DPD said the incident happened near East Harvard Avenue and South University Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, Thomas Garcia, 38, is being investigated for first degree murder in connection with the woman’s death.

Police have not released the identity of the woman.

The woman’s cause of death has not been released.

This story will be updated when police provide more information.