Friday Forecast: Warm, dry weekend in Denver; Mountain snow arrives tonight

DENVER-- We have a temporary dry break in the mountains before the next round of snow arrives tonight into Saturday morning. 1-3 inches of accumulation.

We're forecasting a dry Friday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Mild, with highs around 50.

Saturday and Sunday are dry for the Front Range. Temperatures stay abnormally warm with highs in the mid-50s. The western suburbs could approach 60 degrees. The normal high right now is 44 degrees.

Snow in the Mountains tapers off Saturday afternoon. Dry on Sunday.

The next storm system arrives in the mountains on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. 4-10 inches of accumulation at the ski areas.

Will we see snow in Denver? We are forecasting a small 20% chance of snow/rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. See 7-Day forecast below.

We are tied for the "least snowy" January on record with 2003 and 1934.

