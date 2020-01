Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Gentlemen is now in theaters and to celebrate, Millers & Rossi show us how to make a Gentlemenhatten cocktail. Millers and Rossi, which is located in the RiNo District is the latest speakeasy that created a themed cocktail menu on behalf of the film directed by Guy Ritchie.

Here's the recipe to Millers & Rossi GENTLEMENhattan that you can make and enjoy at home.

2oz oz Rye Whiskey

.75 oz Sweet Vermouth

Couple Dashes of Black Walnut Bitters

Orange Peel / Cherry Garnish