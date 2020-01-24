Mild, mostly sunny weekend; moisture returns next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver area gets to enjoy a mainly sunny, dry and mild weekend with highs in the 50s both days. There will be some mountain snow on Saturday, but it looks dry across the high country on Sunday.

We have two shots of rain and snow showers coming next week to Denver. The first arrives on Monday. It'll be a rain/snow mix changing to snow late in the day.

What falls before sunset will melt. Some grassy accumulation is possible after sunset. However, totals look light, with most places under 1/2 inch at best.

The next shot on Wednesday looks very similar with rain showers followed by snow showers and little accumulation, mainly on grassy areas.

It'll turn dry again on Thursday and stay that way heading into next weekend.

