Security guard in STEM school shooting agrees to adult diversion program

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A private security guard who officials say accidentally wounded two students during the STEM School Highlands Ranch school shooting that left one teen dead reached an agreement Friday with the injured victims and their families, law enforcement and the Douglas County School District.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said that the Shamson Sundara’s alleged improper use of a weapon on school grounds will result in him entering into an adult diversion program.

The attorney’s office also said that Sundara will complete 50 hours of community service.

The district attorney’s office shared this about the day of the shooting:

An investigation has revealed that Mr. Sundara detained and disarmed one of the alleged shooters in the school hallway, possibly preventing further injury and loss of life. Immediately after detaining the suspect, he saw an individual dressed in street clothes round the corner of the hallway and spotted the muzzle of a gun. Mr. Sundara fired two shots in the direction of the gun. Although both shots missed the subject, who turned out to be a law enforcement officer, they went through the wall of a classroom where students were gathered. Two students were struck, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. As soon as the law enforcement officers identified themselves, Mr. Sundara immediately and fully complied with their commands.

The attorney’s office said that Sundra was prohibited from carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to his employment contract with the school.

However, a revised statute states that deadly physical force may be used only if a person reasonably believes a lesser degree of force is inadequate and the actor has reasonable ground to believe, and does believe, that he or another person is in imminent danger of being killed or of receiving great bodily injury, according to the attorney’s office.

The attorney’s office said that even though it was was illegal for Sundara to have a gun on the premises, the investigation determined that his actions were in compliance with the law.