Popular wine maker springs leak that spills into river

Posted 12:38 pm, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 12:48PM, January 24, 2020
 More than 97,000 gallons of red wine spilled into a river near Sonoma County, California, as the result of a blending tank door at Rodney Strong Vineyards popping open, according to a report from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. CNN affiliate KGO reports.
