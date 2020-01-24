Mysterious disappearance of Denver-area man still unsolved one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There are so many questions about what happened to Jacob Paddock Weeks on Feb. 2, 2019.

He had left Bailey and was heading for Denver when he crashed on Highway 285 near Tiny Town. His truck had hit a guardrail.

A witness reported seeing Weeks exit the vehicle and light a cigarette.

His father, George Weeks, says life since then has been “Hell…a nightmare."

He says his 28-year-old son had a few skirmishes with the law but had always gotten back on the right track.

"I get told by a lot of people to start thinking about the worst (since) it’s been a year," George Weeks said.

Shortly after the crash, Jacob Weeks was also seen walking near an RTD Park-n-Ride and then toward the Mount Lindo Cemetery.

Jacob left behind his ID, cellphone and wallet. His family searched the area but found nothing.

His step mother, Amanda Weeks said, "It’s been hard. You just don’t know where he is or if he’s OK -- just praying he’s OK."

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says there have been no new leads in the case.

The family is not giving up hope and is pushing for more searches.

Amanda and George Weeks plan to attend a rally at the state Capitol on Colorado’s Missing Person’s Day: Feb. 4.