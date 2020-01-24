Meow!! Hiss!! – Calling all “CATS” Lovers to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting a rowdy screening of "CATS" and the audience members are encouraged to Hoot, Holler, Hiss, and Meow as they see fit! And if felines aren't your thing, check out a sneak peek screening of the new Riverdale spinoff... "Katy Keene" with a special live streaming Q&A session afterwards. Plus... the ever-popular Quote-Alongs are back for "Troop Beverly Hills"! Check out all of the movies and special screenings and fun at each location at Drafthouse.com.