Man arrested after running over 3-year-old son in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A driver has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 3-year-old boy in Cañon City Wednesday, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Isaac Bullard, 38, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular homicide, child abuse, and careless driving causing death in connection with the crash. Fremont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Bullard is the father of the 3-year-old victim.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Natalie Street.

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said the Bullard and his son were on their way to a babysitter. Bullard packed up his truck and dogs but forgot about his son. He got into his driveway and pulled away.

“Inadvertaly he did not get the child in the car seat and didn’t recognize that until he was to 15th street, he turned around went back and discovered his child in the driveway,” Cooper said.

Bullard took his son to a nearby fire station but the toddler passed away.

“You can never let kids out of your sight, check, check and double-check,” Cooper said.

Neighbors of Bullard are in shock some of their cameras capturing the moment the 3-year-old was hit.

“It’s really shocking and upsetting can’t imagine what the family is going through,” neighbor Sarah Benson said.

Cooper was given a personal recognizance bond by a Fremont County Judge. We reached out to his lawyer but a statement was not made available.

According to the criminal affidavit, Bullard admitted to investigators he had smoked a form of marijuana before the incident. He also went through a drug recognition expert evaluation where he showed signs of impairment.