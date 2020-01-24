× Colorado lawmakers vote down plan to give paid family leave to state workers

Denver– This past fall Governor Jared Polis once again proposed paid family leave for state employees.

The plan, with a price tag of around $10 million, called for 8 weeks of paid family leave for around 30,000 state workers.

Colorado State Lawmakers who control the budget however saw things differently and on Thursday, for the second year in a row, voted down the idea.

State Senator Dominick Moreno sits on the Joint Budget Committee:

“There’s a disagreement between the executive and legislature about whether they have the statutory authority to grant this new benefit. We’re hopeful the legislature will pass a paid family leave law that applies to all workers so state employees can also participate.”

Governor Polis’ spokesman Conor Cahill called the news “unfortunate.”

“Our dedicated state employees work hard to ensure our roads are plowed and that basic services are provided in a timely manner. The Governor’s proposal to provide paid family and medical leave for our public servants is part of efforts to make the state an “employer of first choice.” Yesterday’s unfortunate decision by the Joint Budget Committee did not acknowledge the valuable role state workers play in our communities. Although the Governor is disappointed that the JBC has now twice denied this administration’s commonsense approach to support our state employees, we are hopeful that they will reconsider the importance of our state employees and provide this important benefit.”