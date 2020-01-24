Lakewood woman struggling after man escaping from police breaks into apartment, sets it on fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A single mother in Lakewood is struggling to get back on her feet after a random crime left her without a place to call home.

Tanya Ovalle tells FOX31 she’ll never forget the moment she walked inside her home only to see it ransacked and charred. A man had broken through the wall with a sledgehammer and started a fire in her bathroom.

Police later took him into custody.

"When I walked in the bathroom, that was the scary part, it was all black -- everything was just gone," Ovalle said.

While Ovalle has a temporary place to stay, she fears finding a new place to live will be a challenge.

"It is expensive here in Colorado, especially as a single mom. That’s really hard," she said.

Although it’s difficult to raise a child and work full-time, Ovalle says she is determined to recover by finding strength each day.

"Just keep faith, keep God close, just keep pushing. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel," she said.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Ovalle.

