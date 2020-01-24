Jury to decide fate of handyman accused of blowing up a Denver apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Jury deliberations begin Friday morning for the handyman accused of blowing up an apartment complex on Sante Fe Drive in 2018.

In total, 9 people were injured in the August 2018 blast. Former handyman Todd Perkins is facing 17 charges, ranging from attempted murder to stalking to assault, arson and burglary.

Perkins has pled not guilty to the charges.

Throughout the case, prosecutors have argued Perkins knowingly and deliberately unhooked the gas lines and ignited natural gas, causing the apartment complex to explode. The prosecution said Perkins was a disgruntled former employee, motivated by his vendetta against the property's owner because he fired Perkins.

Perkins' defense said there is no proof and that the jury has been asked to make decisions based on speculation. Perkins' attorneys argued Perkins' DNA on a wrench and a thermostat in the apartment at the center of the explosion is not enough proof to convict the handyman.

Stay with FOX31 for updates on the jury's decision.