Highlands Ranch teen missing since Thursday

Posted 3:36 pm, January 24, 2020, by

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that 17-year-old Parker Preisser has been missing since 3 p.m. Thursday.

Preisser was supposed to be at a school event but didn’t show up. He has not been seen since.

The sheriff’s office says this is very unusual behavior for him.

Preisser drives a 2017 Mazda CX3 with license plate ACB-C82. The car has a blue and white 2020 tassel hanging from the rear view mirror.

 

If seen, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.