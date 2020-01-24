× Highlands Ranch teen missing since Thursday

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that 17-year-old Parker Preisser has been missing since 3 p.m. Thursday.

Preisser was supposed to be at a school event but didn’t show up. He has not been seen since.

The sheriff’s office says this is very unusual behavior for him.

Preisser drives a 2017 Mazda CX3 with license plate ACB-C82. The car has a blue and white 2020 tassel hanging from the rear view mirror.

If seen, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500.