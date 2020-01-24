× Hallmark’s HMK store in Cherry Creek to close next week

DENVER– Shoppers in Cherry Creek will have to find somewhere else to buy Valentine’s Day cards this year.

Hallmark’s HMK store in Cherry Creek at 2940 E. 2nd Ave. is closing Jan. 27. All merchandise is 90 percent off, according to a sign on the door.

“The HMK store was a test concept that we launched in 2014,” Hallmark spokeswoman JaioJaio Shen said in an email. “We learned a lot from this store and have cascaded many of those learnings to our Hallmark Gold Crown stores. We decided not to renew our lease.”

The HMK brand emphasized personalized cards and gifts. The only other HMK store was in Kansas City, Missouri, but that has been converted to a Hallmark Gold Crown location, according to Shen.

Broker Stuart Zall with Zall Commercial Real Estate is marketing the approximately 4,100-square-foot space.

