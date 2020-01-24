Noodles & Company has a brand new dish, an Asian inspired Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein. The new dish boasts authentic Asian flavors in the slightly sweet and tangy orange sauce, complimented by the traditional Lo Mein noodle sautéed with fresh broccoli, carrots, snap peas, Napa and red cabbage, then finished with grilled chicken, green onions, black sesame seeds and cilantro. Noodles has 20 locations, visit Noodles.com to fin a location near you.AlertMe
Grilled Orange Chicken at Noodles & Company
