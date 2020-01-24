Good Samaritan left by 3 vehicles along I-25 after being hit by truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A local man is hoping the public can help track down the drivers of three cars who left him injured on Interstate 25.

Cars often race down the interstate late at night. Marcus Beachley and his friend Austin Rutherford were headed home early the morning of Jan. 19 when a red Mitsubishi Evolution 10 whizzed past them and crashed into a barrier along the freeway near West Alameda Avenue.

Beachley immediately pulled over his car to try to help. That's when things suddenly unraveled.

The driver of the wrecked car took off running over the barrier and down an embankment, as friends of people in the crashed vehicle pulled up in another Evo.

"We just saw everybody chucking empty Corona bottle toward the river," said Rutherford.

Once Beachley determined the passengers in the wrecked car were OK, he followed the driver.

"I was yelling for him. 'You're not in trouble! Are you OK?'" said Beachley.

Eventually, he turned to walk back toward the crash scene. He began to walk across the off ramp when he was hit by a Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

"I remember landing and knowing I wasn't OK," Beachley said.

"They definitely saw him. There's no way they didn't see him," added Rutherford.

Beachley was thrown about seven feet. The truck sped away without stopping, and so did the two other cars, including the crashed car Beachley had stopped to help.

"I lost my mind, honestly. I was screaming out of the top of my head. I thought he'd died in front of me," said Rutherford. "Just seeing someone take off like that makes you lose your faith in humanity.

Marcus suffered a concussion, road rash, a broken wrist, a fractured forearm and a severely sprained ankle. Making matters worse, he does not have health insurance. A GoFundMe account has been created by friends to help him with medical bills.

However, the pain pales in comparison to his frustration that so many people would leave him along the highway.

"I was screaming. I have never felt pain like that in my life," Beachley said.

Anyone with information about the drivers is asked to contact Denver police.