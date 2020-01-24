Food Truck Friday with Koi & Ninja

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday, we feature a new food truck on Daybreak and Fox31 News. Today's food truck is Koi & Ninja that's taking chicken wings to a whole new level.

Koi & Ninja serves infusion wings & rice bowls predominantly inspired by Asian flavors.

You can find them in the streets of Denver to Boulder and everywhere in-between.

​Koi & Ninja has a passion for food, culture and community. Their food is infused with Southeast Asian flavors where hits of Cambodia, Loas, Thailand and Veitnam can be picked by the palate.

You can follow Koi & Ninja on Facebook or their website to find out where they'll be next.

We want to thank Go Truckster for getting us connected with today's food truck and the many others that join our morning newscast each week.