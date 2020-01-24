Family of 17-year-old killed in murder-suicide speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- The mother and sister of 17-year-old Mya Pena, who was killed in a murder-suicide, sat down with FOX31's Deborah Takahara to speak out about the loss of their daughter and sister.

"She did fight for her life. She did not want to leave our family. She was always our protector, and we do believe she died protecting our family," Alexis Pena, Mya's sister, said.

Mya's family says they hope this tragedy can be turned into something positive.

Authorities believe 18-year-old Samuel Hoffman, of Centennial, killed Pena before killing himself.

