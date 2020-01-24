Dump truck driver who killed cyclist sentenced to public service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The dump truck driver who hit and killed a woman on a bicycle near Washington Park last summer will not go to jail.

Friday, a Denver judge sentenced David Anton to 200 hours of public service and ordered that he lose his driver's license for a year.

Anton pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death and admitted he hit and killed 37-year-old Alexis Bounds at the corner of Marion Parkway and Bayaud Avenue on July 24, 2019.

If Anton does not complete his service, he would have to spend 60 days in jail.

The judge also ordered him to pay restitution of about $1,000.

Bounds' family repeatedly told the judge and FOX31 that the punishment is not enough and they don't believe justice was served.

"I’m not happy about what happened today," Peggy Boardman, Bounds' mother told FOX31 after the sentencing hearing. "It’s an injustice for my daughter. I feel like Mr. Anton should’ve been held more accountable."

Anton was visibly shaken and emotional himself. He repeatedly apologized to Bounds' family in court.

But that apology wasn't nearly enough for Bounds' family, including her husband Teddy, who emotionally talked about her and described her as the love of his life and soulmate.

Bounds' mother has moved into her home to help Teddy take care of their two young children, Oliver and Lincoln.

"I miss being able to hold her and hug her and tell her that I love her...to talk to her, to see her beautiful smile," Boardman said. "I loved to watch through her eyes her love of life and her love of family, because she did love life and did love her family."

Boardman told FOX31 the family will now talk with Colorado legislators to try to increase the penalties for killing cyclists.