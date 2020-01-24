Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Dolly Day Denver!

The city of Denver is hoping to make history this month as we pay homage to the Godmother of Country, the Queen of Kindness, the First Lady of Literacy, the incomparable Dolly Parton!

Jan. 26, 2020, will be a citywide celebration for families, children and grownups alike. This one-of-a-kind, day-long event will raise funds for the Denver chapter of Dolly's foundation, Imagination Library, which as a whole has provided more than 123,000,000 books to children across the world since it was founded in 1995.

The day begins at 3pm at the historic Oriental Theater with drag queen story hour and line dancing for the children. At 5:30 pm we all gather in our Dolly finery to be accounted for as we attempt a Guinness World Record for Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dolly Parton! Once the children have left the building we begin the all Dolly themed adult vaudeville variety show at 7pm.

What: Dolly Day Denver

When (day and time): January 26th 3pm - 9pm

Where: The Oriental Theater

Cost: 15$-30$