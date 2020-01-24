Denver police investigating death of 17-year-old

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of 17-year-old male who was killed Wednesday evening.

Denver police responded to a report of a victim who had been stabbed at 1339 S. Federal Blvd. at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that the 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of West Mexico Avenue at approximately 5:13 p.m. Police say that it appears the victim was transported by car from that location and left at 1339 S. Federal Blvd.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating this case. Any person with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.