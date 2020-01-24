Denver police: 17-year-old victim was found in duffel bag, brother appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A 25-year-old man is currently being investigated for the death of his sister, 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills.

Denver police say officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Troy Street Thursday and observed a female party being consoled in the front yard by a neighbor.

Police then saw Kelley-Mills lying on the ground next to an overturned trash can. Police say she had what appeared to be sharp force injuries to her neck.

The female party said that she received a phone call from Kelley-Mills' school, which notified her that she had missed school Thursday, and when the female party arrived at the residence, she was unable to locate her.

She was also unable to locate Kelley-Mills' brother, Darsean Kelley. The female party said that Kelley has mental health issues and that he should be taking medication for it.

The female party made several phone calls to family members and Kelley, but no one answered the calls.

The female party then observed a stain in the driveway and noticed the trash cans had been moved. She also said that the hose had recently been used.

The female party looked in the trash can and said that underneath a white trash bag there was a black trash bag which contained a duffel bag. The female party discovered Kelley-Mills deceased in the duffel bag.

The female party said that she believed Kelley was responsible for Kelley-Mills' death as the two would argue and Kelley-Mills was afraid of him.

A detective on the case reviewed doorbell video footage which showed a male, who appeared to be Kelley, dragging a black bag and putting the bag into the trash can.

Kelley was then arrested and brought to Denver Police Headquarters.

No other suspects are being sought, according to police.

Kelley is being held without bond.