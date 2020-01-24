2 suspects arrested, charged following robbery in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested and charged after robbing a Gasamat convenience store in Longmont, being involved in a theft at a gas station in Erie and stealing a vehicle in Fountain.

Officers responded to a call around 7:12 p.m. Thursday stating that a male suspect and female suspect entered the Gasamat convenience store in Longmont, held an employee at gunpoint and demanded money.

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle upon responding, as the suspects had left the scene.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the suspects then were involved in a theft at a gas station in Erie. Again, the suspects fled the scene.

A Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Deputy located the vehicle on Highway 52 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled northbound and Longmont officers joined the BSCO deputy in pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the area of 136th Avenue and Zuni Street, where the car was pinned in between two patrol vehicles in a parking lot.

Longmont Deputy Chief Police Services also says that the suspects had stolen a vehicle at knife point out of Fountain as well.

The suspects were then taken into custody and have been charged with the robbery, stealing a vehicle and eluding.

Additionally, both suspects had warrants out for their arrest.

Boulder County, Longmont, Dacono, Westminster, Thornton, and Broomfield officers were all on scene when the vehicle was stopped.

Photos and names have not been released of the suspects.