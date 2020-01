DENVER — The Colorado Votes Act, which took effect in August 2019, will allow 17-year-olds to vote in state and presidential primary elections as long as they will be 18 by the general election.

Colorado’s presidential primary will take place on Tuesday, March 3 and the state’s primary election will take place on June 30.

The general election will be Nov. 3.

To register to vote, visit govotecolorado.gov.