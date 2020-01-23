Warm weekend ahead for Denver, cold fronts arrive next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The milder temperatures will quickly return to Denver and eastern Colorado as we head into the weekend. We are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions each day through Sunday.

Temperatures will reach the low 50s on Friday, then the mid-50s on Saturday and finally the upper 50s on Sunday. It is possible for some metro cities to reach 60 degrees Sunday.

The central and northern mountains will see some snow showers on Friday and Saturday followed by dry conditions Sunday.

We are tracking a series of cold fronts early next week. There will be rain showers late on Monday that will change to snow showers overnight into Tuesday.

It is possible we could see some light grassy accumulation in metro Denver of less than a 1/2".

Tuesday will be in the cooler 40s behind the Monday cold front with only an isolated shower possible.

Another cold front will dip us into the upper 30s for the end of next week with another isolated snow shower on Wednesday.

Overall, the pattern continues to look dry for Denver as we transition from January to February.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.