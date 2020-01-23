× Vikings make Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator, reports say

MINNESOTA– The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak, former Broncos head coach, as their offensive coordinator.

He fills the vacancy created by Kevin Stefanski’s departure to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The widely expected move was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement.

Kubiak served as offensive adviser and assistant to coach Mike Zimmer this season. Kubiak’s playbook helped spur quarterback Kirk Cousins to a career-best season. Zimmer sought continuity with the replacement for Stefanski.