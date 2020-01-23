The best ways to find a lost dog

DENVER -- Finding a lost dog can be an agonizing process.

Stephanie Weber helps administer the Facebook page, "Lost & Found Dogs of Colorado" and the Missing Animal Response Network. She says a dog owner's scent can help a pet find their way home.

“Your pets know you best by your smell,” Weber said.

She said dog owners should place a dirty shirt or socks near where their dog was last scene, which could provide the animal with a "trail of breadcrumbs" back home.

