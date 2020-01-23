× Teenager killed in Montbello; DPD investigating

DENVER — A teenage female was killed in Montbello, the Denver Police Department said Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., DPD said it was conducting a death investigation in the 5000 block of Troy Street. Eight minutes later, police said the case was being investigated as a homicide.

DPD did not say how the teen was killed.

No one is currently in custody.

“Investigators are working to develop suspect info,” police said.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.