Rock Choir Colorado looking for New Voices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Choir Colorado is actively enrolling new members and experience performing on stage with a group of adults from your community ages 16 and up.

Sing some of your favorite rock and pop tunes and get connected to the music within a fun, creative environment. Members who register for Rock Choir Colorado's upcoming session have the opportunity to perform at the Harlem Globetrotters game at the Pepsi Center coming up at the end of February. There are members of the RCC who are joining Face Vocal Band during their debut performance at NYC's Carnegie Hall in March.