Powder day in the Mountains; Dry streak continues in Denver

DENVER-- Today is a powder day! 4-10 inches of snow fell overnight. Snow continues in the mountains today with another 2-6 inches of accumulation at the ski areas.

Denver and the Front Range stays dry today with sunshine and a slightly cooler high of 46.

The mountains turn drier on Friday before snow returns Friday night into Saturday morning. Another 1-4 inches of accumulation. Highs in the 20s.

Dry in Denver and the Front Range on Saturday and Sunday. Abnormally warm in the mid 50s (possibly 60 in the western suburbs). See 7-Day forecast graphic below.

Dry in the mountains on Sunday before the next snow arrives on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the teens with zero or colder overnight. Another 4-10 inches of accumulation.

There is a slight chance of snow in Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday, 20%. It's been 25 days since our last measurable snow in Denver. We're tied for the least snowy January on record.

