Pedestrian struck, killed by Adams County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Federal near I-76

Posted 9:02 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 10:14PM, January 23, 2020

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County Sheriff’s Office vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in southwest Adams County Thursday night.

According to Adams County Fire, the incident occurred about 7:45 p.m. near West 56th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, which is just south of where Federal meets Interstate 76.

Colorado State Patrol said a deputy was responding to a call for service at the time. He was driving in the left lane. The pedestrian entered the roadway heading east and was struck.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk or intersection, CSP said.

Southbound Federal is closed between 55th and 56th avenues.

The deputy involved was not injured.

The pedestrian’s age, name and gender have not been released.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.